Too Cute: Michael Ealy Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter

Michael Ealy and his wifewelcomed their second child together, a little baby girl, back in November. Now, just after the New Year hit, the actor blessed us with the first photo of their newborn daughter – well, sort of.

Michael hit Instagram with a photo of his mini-me’s wrinkly little toes and it was super cute. And in case she didn’t know, the two-time dad captioned the flick, “I got u every step of the way.”

I got u every step of the way. A photo posted by Michael Ealy (@themichaelealy) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:42am PST

Hopefully we can get a full photo soon; we know she’s got to be a cutie. Check out her little toesies above.