Watch! Kim Kardashian Shares Intimate Videos With ‘Ye, North & Saint

Kim Kardashian kicked off the New Year by sharing the first blog post since her traumatic Paris robbery back in October.

The star took to her website to post a rare montage of home videos of her husband, Kanye West, and their two children, North and Saint. The two-minute video shows never-before-seen footage of the famous family from both before and after the robbery and Kanye’s hospitalization. Intimate moments of the Wests hanging out at home, attending award shows together, and even making appearances at New York Fashion Week are included in the unexpected montage with Jeremih’s song “Paradise” playing in the background.

The adorable footage comes just after rumors began spreading that KimYe was headed for divorce following Kanye’s mental breakdown this fall. When it comes to shutting down rumors by strategically using the power of her platform, it looks like Kim K’s still got it.

Check out the montage above.

SOURCE: Us Weekly