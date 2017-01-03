Is There Lesbian Action Happening On The Real Housewives Of Atlanta? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

The women of the Real Housewives of Atlanta are saying there might be some lesbian action going on behind the scenes of the show. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

