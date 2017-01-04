Soulja Boy, Chris Brown And Karreuche Is The Mess We Don’t Need To Begin 2017

Danielle Jennings

Here we are only 3 days into 2017 and already celebrities are taking to social media to start new drama. This new beef comes courtesy of Soulja Boy and Chris Brown with Karrueche Tran thrown in for good measure. If you are active on social media you already know that Soulja Boy and Chris Brown beef with each other (and everyone else) all the time and the start of the New Year is no different.

The trio of Soulja Boy, Chris Brown and Karrueche has been trending on social media all day long and for an absolutely ridiculous reason…but what else can you expect from Chris and Soulja, who are glorified attention-seekers. The drama all started when Soulja Boy commented and liked a picture of Karrueche on IG, which caused Chris Brown to call him up and let him know he didn’t appreciate him flirting with his ex-girlfriend online.

What followed has been a day’s worth of videos between the two promising to beat each other up, who has more street cred, who has the most money, who’s irrelevant and who’s not and finally ending up with a proposed boxing match with the proceeds going to charity.

After all of this back and forth, Karrueche decided to speak up for herself and give her thoughts on the beef between Soulja and Chris, which caused Chris to totally bash her instead. He went on an explicit rant about how he made her famous, had sex with her friends and more. Clearly neither Soulja Boy nor Chris Brown has people around them that tell them the truth, only “yes” men to co-sign their foolishness.

Read ALL of the ridiculousness that has transpired BELOW:

Oop! It's the second day of the new year! #SouljaBoy #ChrisBrown A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

This is what got #ChrisBrown heated #Roommates! 😩 #SouljaBoy A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown responds to #SouljaBoy (view previous post) A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:06am PST

#PressPlay: #SouljaBoy vs #ChrisBrown A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:09am PST

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown says the proceeds from the boxing match with #SouljaBoy will go to charity A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:36am PST

#Karrueche comments on this whole #SouljaBoy and #ChrisBrown feud #clapbackseason A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:31am PST

#ChrisBrown responds to #Karrueche #clapbackseason — We guess y'all can stop hoping for that #Chrae reunion A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:00am PST

