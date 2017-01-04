Brandy Clears Up Her True Feelings About Beyoncé

0 reads Leave a comment
Brandy is clearing up any miscommunications that may have led fans to think she isn’t Team Bey.
The singer’s longtime friend and songwriter TC claimed she was upset when he took a photo with Beyoncé. Though Brandy and TC worked out their issues quickly and quietly, he maintained he never lied about any of the claims he made against Brandy – including the Beyoncé dig.
Here are his original tweets:
After becoming aware of the rumor, Brandy addressed the issue in a tweet responding directly to Global Grind. She wrote:
We’re certainly happy to hear the report is false, as both Brandy and Beyoncé are legends in their own right. Tweet us your sighs of relief and let us know your thoughts.
