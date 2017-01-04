Anthony Anderson’s Wife Had A Change Of Heart About Their Marriage

Anthony Anderson just got a do-over.

It’s been over a year since his wife Alvina Stewart filed for divorce, but it looks like she definitely wants that old thing back. According to the Daily Mail, the mother of Anderson’s two children has requested a judge dismiss her divorce petition.

The original legal documents state that the Black-ish star and his wife had been separated since April 2014. Stewart filed for divorce from Anderson in September 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time the high school sweethearts split, she asked for joint legal custody of the minor (16-year-old Nathan) and primary physical custody, with Anthony getting reasonable visitation. They also have a 20-year-old daughter named Kyra.

With his Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actor for his role on Black-ish and his rekindled relationship, Anthony Anderson is totally on track to win 2017.

