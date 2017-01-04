Entertainment
This NBA Star Accused Shaquille O’Neal Of Cooning

Check out the Twitter feud.

13 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Denver Nuggets end of season

Source: Andy Cross / Getty


JaVale McGee has had it with Shaquille O’Neal making fun of him.

Just last week, Shaq challenged JaVale McGee to go three games without doing something to make Shaqtin’ A Fool, Shaq’s weekly lowlight reel that often includes the ball player looking idiotic. But McGee is not here for the slander.

Back in October in an interview with The Mercury News, the Golden State Warrior opened up about his disdain for Shaq’s roasting, saying, “Fans think it’s real, like that’s real life and they think I’m a dumb person. It’s just really disappointing that grown men, 50, 40 year olds are having America’s funniest home videos of a player. And then making it a hashtag and really just trying to ruin someone’s career over basketball mistakes.”

On Tuesday, the drama really hit the fan after Shaq posted a pic clowning McGee’s new haircut. But the NBA star didn’t let it slide this time.

He took to Twitter to fire back at Shaq, posting a split photo of the commentator wearing a chicken suit next to another guy in chicken gear, with the caption, “Bert Williams, a man reduced to wearing a chicken costume while cooning in Minstrels, was the first Black comedic star on Broadway.”

But O’Neal, who is a veteran when it comes to basketball and roasting people, seemed to try to defuse the situation by tweeting, “I’m just playing.”

McGee didn’t respond after Shaq’s peace plea, but judging by the ether in his tweet, JaVale and Shaq may never see eye to eye. Only time will tell.

SOURCE: Complex

