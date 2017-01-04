The Russ Parr Morning Show
Luenell On The Unfortunate Incident At Comedian Ricky Harris’ Funeral [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

10 hours ago

Luenell talks about the passing of comedian Ricky Harris, and speaks about an unfortunate incident that occurred between several people at his funeral. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Continue reading Luenell On The Unfortunate Incident At Comedian Ricky Harris' Funeral [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

