Luenell On The Unfortunate Incident At Comedian Ricky Harris’ Funeral [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Luenell talks about the passing of comedian Ricky Harris, and speaks about an unfortunate incident that occurred between several people at his funeral. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from The Russ Parr Morning Show.

