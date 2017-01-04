The Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > The Russ Parr Morning Show

LeLee On Why She Thinks SWV Is “Unsung” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

10 hours ago

The Russ Parr Morning Show
3 reads
Leave a comment


LeLee of SWV talks about why she wasn’t hesitant to jump on board when TVOne’s Unsung approached them about doing an episode. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from The D.L. Hughley Show.

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading LeLee On Why She Thinks SWV Is “Unsung” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest