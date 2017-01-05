Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings

Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings

Nice to see this situation have a happy ending.

Danielle Jennings
Black-ish star Anthony Anderson and his wife have been in the middle of divorce proceedings since 2015. Yet today, there was a positive development for the couple’s love life.

As reported by TMZ, who obtained the divorce documents, Alvina Anderson has officially called off the divorce proceedings that she filed against her husband. Anthony and Alvina have been married for 20 years, which is an eternity in the world of Hollywood couples.

 

The original divorce filing in 2015 cited irreconcilable differences. The couple’s reconciliation is being kept pretty low-key. Perhaps keeping their marriage under the radar is what has allowed them to stay together so long.

 

You can check out Anderson and the rest of the Black-ish cast when the series returns tonight, January 4th, after the holiday hiatus.

 

