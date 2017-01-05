Black Teen Assaulted By Cop At Texas Pool Party Sues For $5 Million

Photo by

National
Home > National

Black Teen Assaulted By Cop At Texas Pool Party Sues For $5 Million

Video of the police officer slamming the young lady to the ground went viral and sparked national backlash in June 2015.

1 day ago

Radio Blog
13 reads
Leave a comment

A Black teenager who was slammed to the ground by a cop at a Texas pool party in 2015 has filed a federal lawsuit for $5 million against the officer, city of Mckinney, Texas and its police department, reports The Huffington Post.

A graphic viral video sparking national outrage showed officer Eric Casebolt pulling a 15-year-old Dajerria Becton to the ground, putting his knee into her back and pulling his service weapon on two other teens, writes the news outlet:

In the lawsuit filed on Dec. 19, Becton and her legal guardian allege that Casebolt’s forceful arrest and his decision to hold the teen without probable cause violated her constitutional rights. The plaintiffs also claim that inadequate police training and a policy that “encourages officers to use force first and ask questions later” are to blame for Becton’s injuries.

The plaintiffs also claim that inadequate police training and a policy that “encourages officers to use force first and ask questions later” are to blame for Becton’s injuries.

“The City of McKinney denies the claims alleged against it and the McKinney Police Department, and as such, will vigorously defend the recently filed lawsuit,” reads a statement from the city provided to The Dallas Morning News. “McKinney prides itself in cultivating the highest standards of training and professionalism for our officers, and it strongly believes that its standards and training will withstand legal  challenge.”

Becton’s attorney Kim Cole said at a news conference Wednesday that she was curious to see how the city will defend itself against what Mckinney Police Chief Greg Conley referred to as “indefensible” actions on the part of Casebolt, who resigned after the incident, reports NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.

SOURCE: The Huffington PostNBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

SEE ALSO:

‘I Was In Shock,’ NC Teen Says After School Resource Cop Slammed Her To Ground

Texas Mom &amp; Daughters Arrested After Calling Police For Help

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

21 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

Continue reading Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

 

 

arrests , Black people and police brutality , Blacks and police excessive force , Blacks and police violence

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest