Entertainment
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About Rape + Drug Story

Should we believe Phaedra this time or nah?

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 46 mins ago
It’s been almost a week and reality TV fans are still trying to process the bombshell that was dropped on part four of the explosive Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. Phaedra Parks was exposed in what’s likely the biggest lie in the franchise’s history, culminating in her being axed from the show. Now, she claims that the rape and drug rumors she spread were all because of show producers.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 9

Source: Bravo / Getty


It appears that Phaedra Parks is attempting to take others down with her as she exits RHOA under some of the most scandalous circumstances that reality TV has ever seen. In an exclusive with Page Six, it’s being reported that Parks claims RHOA producers are the culprits behind the rape and drug allegations against cast member Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker, and that she merely repeated what she heard.

The full report reads:

After being fired from Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” because of a “morality clause” in her contract. Phaedra Parks pointed the finger at one of the producers for providing her with the false information in the first place.

“Phaedra tried to blame producers for manipulating the scenario, and it was cut from the reunion show. They’re not allowed to break the ‘fourth wall’ and talk about production. It may not have been entirely Phaedra’s fault, but she has to take the fall,” the source said.

A source for Parks said there was “a producer who told her the drug and rape story, which she repeated to another cast member. It snowballed. The editing was not kind to her.”

The source further elaborated on her firing from the show, saying “There are lines listed in all cast members’ contracts that they cannot cross. Libel is one of them. She’s in breach of contract and the cast basically said, ‘Us or her.’ ”

Tell us Beauties do you believe Phaedra was set up by producers or is this just another lie from her?

 

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

