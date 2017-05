Paris Jackson Says Nudity Is No Big Deal, ‘Makes Us Human

Paris Jackson – wants to smash the taboo associated with nudity — and she’s not just talking the talk, she’s walking the barely covered walk.

Michael Jackson‘s 19-year-old daughter posted a photo of herself sunbathing in the nude — followed up by another post explaining why people shouldn’t look at nudity as a bad thing.

“Being naked is part of what makes us human,” Jackson wrote.

Source TMZ CLICK HERE TO SEE HER POST

Also On 100.3: