Mo’Nique Slams Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah In Her Latest Comedy Sketch

The ‘Queen of Comedy’ and Precious actress performed a comedy show at the Apollo Theater in New York City last night, and took aim at Oscar winner Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

During a bit about her allegedly being blackballed by Hollywood executives, Mo’Nique revealed that she was in fact “whiteballed” by white Hollywood executives due to the actions of Lee, Tyler and Oprah. “I was whiteballed by some black d–ks who had no balls.” She them goes on a tirade, telling all three of them to “suck her d–k” (if she had one), among other things.

It’s been widely reported that Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels had a public spat following their collaboration on the film Precious. Though Mo’Nique won an Oscar for her role, she did not thank Daniels or the producers in her acceptance speech. On top of that, Mo’Nique was reportedly difficult behind the scenes, refusing to do press rounds for the film and disputing with Daniels over financial compensation.

“She’s brilliant, and I love working with brilliant people,” Lee Daniels said of Mo’Nique in an interview with CNN. “But sometimes artists get in their own way — I know I certainly do often, I have my own demons. I think that there were demands that were made from her on the ‘Precious’ campaign that everyone knows hurt her. I told her that. You’ve gotta play ball. This is not just show — it is show business.”

We’re not sure what Tyler Perry and Oprah did to get on Mo’Nique’s hit list, but this will certainly stir the old rift back up again.

