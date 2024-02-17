Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

[VIDEO] Slim Thug Explains Why He Changed His Mind On Marriage

Once upon a time, Slim was ready for love

February 17, 2024

Slim Thug, Madd Hatta

Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

Way before he was Sugar Daddy Slim, he was Slim Thug, the Northside Houston rapper who, once upon a time, seriously considered settling down. But after a series of experiences life went a different way.

Slim caught up with Madd Hatta during his first week back on the airwaves. The pair talked music, Hatta’s return to radio, why people do or don’t show love once you reach a certain level of success, and of course.. relationships.

Check out this clip where Slim talks love and marriage below.

 

