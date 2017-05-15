Features
Carmelo And Lala Anthony Hanging On Mother's Day Together With Their Son

BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York Ð October 04, 2016

Source: Josiah Kamau / Getty


Carmelo and Lala Anthony put their breakup on the back burner to spend a chunk of Mother’s Day together with their son.

We got the exes heading into Neta, a sushi joint in the Village, and there’s nothing about the video that screams separated or bitter. Quite the contrary, both ‘Melo and Lala were straight-faced, but walked in together – he even held the door for her – and 10-year-old.

Source TMZ

Photos