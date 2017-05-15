Entertainment
This Rapper Just Knocked Kendrick Lamar Off The Top Of The Charts

'DAMN's three week reign has come to an end.

Kendrick Lamar is facing some competition in album sales thanks to Maryland rapper Logic. The 27-year-old spitter released his third studio album Everybody on May 5 and it just hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, dethroning Kendrick’s DAMN. With 247,000 equivalent album units sold, Everybody becomes Logic’s first chart-topping album.

After three weeks on the top of the chart, DAMN falls to No. 3 this week with Chris Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 1 reaching No. 2. The Billboard 200 chart ranks albums in the U.S. based on traditional albums sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). In traditional album sales, Logic’s album sold 196,000.

Everybody is the rapper’s third top ten album. His debut album Under Pressure was met with critical acclaim when it was released in 2014 and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Everybody gave Logic his best sells week ever, surpassing his previous record of 118,000 sold by his sophomore release The Incredible True Story.

Logic is set to go on tour with Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo this summer. You can check out more info here and be sure to cop or listen to his chart-topping release on your favorite streaming service.

 

