Shade! This Female Rapper Feels A Way About Not Receiving A BET Award Nomination

Find out who did snag a few nods.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Dreezy

Source: Getty

The BET Awards are just around the corner and some people aren’t too happy with this year’s nominations.

With new talent like hitting the rap scene and an epic female emcee beef that shook the culture, one of most highly anticipated awards this year is Best Female Hip Hop Artist. The usual contenders like Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma all snagged nominations, along with newcomers Cardi B and Young M.A.

But hip hop sensation Dreezy was noticeably missing from the list. She took to Twitter to share her frustrations about the music industry’s standards for awards, tweeting:

After being slammed for being a hater, Dreezy responded:

Cardi B on the other hand was siked about her two nominations. The other nod was for Best New Artist.

Catch the BET Awards on June 25 at 8pm.

