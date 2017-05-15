Shade! This Female Rapper Feels A Way About Not Receiving A BET Award Nomination

The BET Awards are just around the corner and some people aren’t too happy with this year’s nominations.

With new talent like hitting the rap scene and an epic female emcee beef that shook the culture, one of most highly anticipated awards this year is Best Female Hip Hop Artist. The usual contenders like Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma all snagged nominations, along with newcomers Cardi B and Young M.A.

But hip hop sensation Dreezy was noticeably missing from the list. She took to Twitter to share her frustrations about the music industry’s standards for awards, tweeting:

Lol this industry funny. — 💎 Dreezy (@dreezydreezy) May 15, 2017

I'm not lol. It ain't bout the music nomore 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/WyslgBZY1G — 💎 Dreezy (@dreezydreezy) May 15, 2017

Only female to drop a album last year, went platnium, vids all hit millions, 3 tours w/all niggas. No credit.Ima charge it to the game tho 😉 — 💎 Dreezy (@dreezydreezy) May 15, 2017

After being slammed for being a hater, Dreezy responded:

1st y'all said I ain't have no hits. Then y'all said Ima 1 hit wonder. Now yu kno 3 but still can't salute. *Kanye shrug* 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/uS61tJ7bvh — 💎 Dreezy (@dreezydreezy) May 15, 2017

Dont take my passion 4 this as discredit to other females. Salute to all the dope ladies. Some ppl wouldn't even care. I'll be back &better💕 — 💎 Dreezy (@dreezydreezy) May 15, 2017

Cardi B on the other hand was siked about her two nominations. The other nod was for Best New Artist.

Cardi B happy over her BET award nomination pic.twitter.com/zEdvRKqnlz — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) May 15, 2017

Catch the BET Awards on June 25 at 8pm.