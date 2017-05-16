Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tiny Reacts To T.I. Saying Their Marriage Was A ‘Distraction’

The rapper is under serious fire.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

925 Scales Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Hosted By T.I.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


T.I. will have a lot of explaining to do on an upcoming episode of VH1’s Family Hustle.  

The rapper previously made headlines when he went on Angie Martinez’s radio show and said, “It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does — it’s just one of those things that’s going to distract me and deter me.” He went on to talk about how he feels a husband should act and how he’s not living up to it. “I’m the patriarch of this family,” he said. “And it’s my responsibility to take us onward and upward…I just have a purpose and I don’t always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate thing that a husband should do.” You can watch a clip of his comments below.


Following the Atlanta rapper’s comments, rumors were brewing that Tameka “Tiny” Harris was not happy. In Essence‘s “Yes, Girl!” podcast she talked about how she confronted Tip over his comments and explained, “He cannot understand what in the world did he say that wasn’t right…like, ‘I don’t get it.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t get it?’ [He said] ‘Like, I don’t get it. I didn’t say anything bad about you.”

We’ll get to watch T.I. trying to explain himself in Family Hustle, when him and Tiny argue over his “distraction” comments. In a preview for the episode, T.I. says, “The marriage is distracting me from my greatness.” He continues, “I tried being a husband, I obviously wasn’t that good at it.”

Tiny claps back, “You have to respect your woman. You signed up to be a husband,” while T.I. replies, “You keep on taking words and Goddamn twisting them.”

You can watch the preview for the episode below!

 

 

 

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Tiny Reacts To T.I. Saying Their Marriage Was A ‘Distraction’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos