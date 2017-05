Nicki Minaj To Launch Official Charity For Student Loans And Tuition Payments

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj made headlines when she blessed some lucky fans (with great grades!) by paying off their college tuition balance.

But Minaj isn’t done blessing her fans just yet. She went on to say that she plans to establish a charity to assist with financial aid matters: “I’ll do another impromptu payment spree in a month or 2 but pls know that I’m launching my official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON!

Source MadameNoire

