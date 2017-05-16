Mary J. Blige Announces Strength of a Woman Tour! One Stop in Ohio!

Mary J. Blige is not letting divorce set her back! She has a new album out climbing the charts and just announced a new tour and is set to hit the road this summer!

Blige is set to make a stop in Ohio on August 2nd at the Hard Rock Live. Tickets go on sale for the Strength of a Woman tour Friday (May 19). Click here for more info

7/30 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

8/1 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

8/2 – Cleveland, OH – Hard Rock Live

8/4 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center

8/5 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theater

8/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/8 – Atlanta, GA – Wolf Creek Amphitheater

8/10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

8/13 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

8/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/19 – New York City, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden

8/22 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

8/23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

8/25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

8/26 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

8/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

9/1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

9/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

9/6 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theater

9/8 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

9/9 – Oakland, CA – The Paramount Theatre