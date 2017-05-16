L.A. Reid’s Sony Music Exit Possibly Due To Sexual Harassment Allegations

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

L.A. Reid’s Sony Music Exit Possibly Due To Sexual Harassment Allegations

Oh boy, this could get very messy and tarnish a great reputation if true.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

The music world was shocked last week to learn that legendary music figure L.A. Reid had abruptly left his high-ranking position at Sony Music. Well it appears that there could be a reason he left so quickly and it stems from sexual harassment allegations.

L.A. Reid recently made headlines when he was practically forced out of his position as the head of Sony Music and according to an explosive report by the New York Post, it could possibly be a result of sexual harassment allegations by a former Sony Music female employee.

Via NY Post:

L.A. Reid, the influential head of Epic Records, was ousted from the Sony Music label after a co-worker complained to the company about several instances of alleged sex harassment.

The 60-year-old music industry veteran allegedly made inappropriate physical advances toward an assistant at last December’s company holiday party, among other instances, according to a March 22 letter that a lawyer for the woman sent to Julie Swidler, Sony Music’s general counsel, said a source who provided details from the letter.

The female assistant, whose name is [being] withheld, also claims Reid, who has led Epic for nearly six years, also asked her to lie down in bed with him and give him a hug while the two were at a hotel while traveling on business, the letter alleges.

Sony Music alluded to some form of discord over Reid’s exit by simply issuing a one sentence statement on his departure, stating “L.A. Reid will be leaving the company.” Reps for Reid are reported as having “no comment at this time,” while Reid is said to be talking to Warner Music Group boss Len Blavatnik about a position running the company’s Warner Brothers label.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2939463/bill-cosbys-daughters-release-statement-on-the-breakfast-club/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2939479/department-of-justice-officially-opens-investigation-of-jordan-edwards-death/

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading L.A. Reid’s Sony Music Exit Possibly Due To Sexual Harassment Allegations

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos