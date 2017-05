ROSARIO DAWSON FINDS COUSIN DEAD AT 26

Rosario Dawson’s cousin died after the actress found her unconscious last week.

Rosario walked downstairs in her Venice home last Thursday and found 26-year-old Vanez Ines Vasquez lying unresponsive. Paramedics rushed to the scene and transported Vanez, but ultimately they could not resuscitate her.

We’re told Vanez — who worked for Rosario — had recently been suffering migraines and also had hypertension. We’re told early autopsy results point to her dying from natural causes.

Source TMZ

