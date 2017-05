Surprise! Simone Biles voted off ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Team USA will not repeat as “Dancing with the Stars” champions after Olympic gold medalistwas eliminated from the reality competition despite perfect scores for her two dances during Monday night’s performance.

Judges were visibly shocked following host Tom Bergeron’s announcement that Biles and dance partner Sasha Farber finished last in fan voting.

Biles was gracious afterward, saying she learned a lot about herself and planned to return for next week’s finale.

Source BlackAmericaWeb

