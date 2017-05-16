One ‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Has The Internet In A Frenzy With Confessions Of An Affair With An NBA Star

Rumors are spreading like wildfire thanks to the confession of a Basketball Wives LA cast member that she had an ongoing affair with a happily married NBA player.
It all started when show stars Evelyn Lozada, Tami Roman, Shaunie O’Neal and the other wives took a girl’s trip on the last episode. Stylist Saniy’yah Samaa tagged along to give the newest cast member Cristen a makeover.
After coming for Cristen’s finances and telling her she “had not style,” Saniy’yah was then asked by Jackie Christie to stay on the trip and accompany the group to dinner. Things got real when Saniy’yah, who’s from Chester, Pennsylvania, told the ladies that she had an affair with “the top person in the NBA.” She doesn’t stop there. “Me and him were cool,” she said. “I would come to the games with him, sit court side, front row, I was like a nice little arm piece for him—but did he have someone? Yeah. He had kids with her. So I’m not gonna say that he wasn’t with her…He has 3 kids.”
Shaunie launched into investigative mode immediately, saying in a confessional, “I’m 99 percent sure I know exactly who this man is and knowing that, GIRL you were a home-wrecker.”
Saniy’yah hinted that her feelings towards the athlete were serious, however. “I just was like, ‘I love him,’” she said. It appears she was so much in love with him that she slept with him the day before his wedding:
Since the big revelation, fans have sounded off on who they think the cheating player is. Some people are saying “the top person in the NBA” and father of three could only be LeBron James. Others are naming Allen Iverson.
So far, Saniy’yah is keeping the true tea to herself — but the Internet’s detectives should be able to reveal the truth before long.
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
1.Source:Radio One 1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 22 of 37
23.Source:Radio One 23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 37 of 37
comments – Add Yours