Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His New Baby On The Way

See Torrei's funny response.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
At one point in time, Kevin and Torrei Hart could not go a day without dragging the other’s name through the press.

These days, things seem to be going so well with the blended family that Torrei is actually excited about the comedian and his wife, Eniko Parrish, expecting a baby. Earlier this week, Eniko and Kev took to Instagram to reveal that they’re expecting their first child together.

Torrei says that although she’s not excited to be changing diapers, she’s definitely feeding off of the excitement of her kids about being older siblings. The comedian also revealed that she found out about the baby news just like everyone else — via the Internet. She told TMZ, “I found out just like you. I found out through social media and I was like ‘Oh wow, congratulations.’ My kids were like ‘well mom we wanted to tell you, they asked us to keep it a secret.’ So I said, ‘It’s ok, it’s fine.’”

As you may recall, Torrei and Eniko didn’t always see eye to eye, but it’s great that they can make things work for the sake of the kids. #BlendedHarts

Here's How Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Feels About His New Baby On The Way

