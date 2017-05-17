Features
Home > Features

Austin Man Sues His Date For Texting During ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

And he has no apologies about it.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Staying in sync in the smart age

Source: PeopleImages / Getty


If you plan to go out with Brandon Vezmar of Austin, Texas, you better think twice before you text while on a date with him. He will sue you.

It all started when Vezmar met up with an unidentified woman he connected with via the dating app Bumble, and they decided to see the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. According to court documents, the woman continually texted in the movie theatre while the film was playing. Vezmar said she opened her phone between ten and 20 times.

Fed up with his date’s behavior, Vezmar reportedly told her, “Listen, your texting is driving me a little nuts.” He claims she responded, “I can’t not text my friend.” Vezmar then suggested the woman take her phone play to the outside lobby and she obliged. The only problem is, she never came back.

With no romantic returns to show for his investment in the date, Vezmar is suing the woman for $17.31, the cost of her movie ticket.

That turned into a petty situation fast.

Vezmar argues that the woman’s actions were a “direct violation of the theater’s police” and negatively affected “the viewing experience of Plaintiff and others.” Vezmar also went on to say the “principle is important as Defendant’s behavior is a threat to civilized society.”

KVUE reached out to the woman being sued and she had this to say:

“I did have a very brief date with Brandon, that I chose to end prematurely. His behavior made me extremely uncomfortable, and I felt I needed to remove myself from the situation for my own safety. He has escalated the situation far past what any mentally healthy person would. I feel sorry that I hurt his feelings badly enough that he felt he needed to commit so much time and effort into seeking revenge. I hope one day he can move past this and find peace in his life.”

Well…movie tickets aren’t cheap. According to American-Statesman, Vezmar called the woman to get his money back for the movie but she refused, saying “he took me out on a date.”

What do you think? Does Vezmar have a right to be outraged or has he solidified his place in the Petty Hall of Fame? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

 

 

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Austin Man Sues His Date For Texting During ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos