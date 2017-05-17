Austin Man Sues His Date For Texting During ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

If you plan to go out with Brandon Vezmar of Austin, Texas, you better think twice before you text while on a date with him. He will sue you.

It all started when Vezmar met up with an unidentified woman he connected with via the dating app Bumble, and they decided to see the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. According to court documents, the woman continually texted in the movie theatre while the film was playing. Vezmar said she opened her phone between ten and 20 times.

Fed up with his date’s behavior, Vezmar reportedly told her, “Listen, your texting is driving me a little nuts.” He claims she responded, “I can’t not text my friend.” Vezmar then suggested the woman take her phone play to the outside lobby and she obliged. The only problem is, she never came back.

With no romantic returns to show for his investment in the date, Vezmar is suing the woman for $17.31, the cost of her movie ticket.

That turned into a petty situation fast.

Vezmar argues that the woman’s actions were a “direct violation of the theater’s police” and negatively affected “the viewing experience of Plaintiff and others.” Vezmar also went on to say the “principle is important as Defendant’s behavior is a threat to civilized society.”

KVUE reached out to the woman being sued and she had this to say:

“I did have a very brief date with Brandon, that I chose to end prematurely. His behavior made me extremely uncomfortable, and I felt I needed to remove myself from the situation for my own safety. He has escalated the situation far past what any mentally healthy person would. I feel sorry that I hurt his feelings badly enough that he felt he needed to commit so much time and effort into seeking revenge. I hope one day he can move past this and find peace in his life.”

Well…movie tickets aren’t cheap. According to American-Statesman, Vezmar called the woman to get his money back for the movie but she refused, saying “he took me out on a date.”

