Families That Fled Flint Water Crisis No Longer Eligible For $7 Million In Benefits

Families That Fled Flint Water Crisis No Longer Eligible For $7 Million In Benefits

Only current Flint, Michigan, residents are eligible to receive money from a $7 million fund for food assistance from the state Health & Human Services Division.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 19 hours ago
The Flint, Michiganwater crisis forced some families to flee to neighboring towns where the water quality was far more optimal. Roland Martin spoke with a mother who fled the city and later discovered that funds allocated for nutritional assistance were no longer available to her.

Ariana Hawk joined Martin via Skype to share her story after her 4-year-old, Sincere Smith, made the cover of TIME magazine with scars from rashes on her face caused by Flint’s water. Hawk told Martin that the $420 per child allowance granted to over 15,000 families across the city would only come her way if she had remained in Flint where she says the water quality remains poor.

I stayed literally 10 minutes way from the city of Flint and I can’t even get the same health benefits that they’re offering the children in the city of Flint. And my kids were impacted just as well as that live in the city right now,” said Hawk.

Martin asked Hawk if Gov. Rick Snyder should step in and change the rule of the state’s Health and Human Services $7 million money appropriation in order to benefit families affected by the water crisis yet living outside of Flint. Hawk says that someone from the state should step in and alter the residency rules for the money benefit because, in her words, “it still ain’t safe to drink the water.”

Watch Roland Martin speak with Flint mother Ariana Hawk on NewsOne Now in the clip above.

Photos