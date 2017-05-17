National
Home > National

Chelsea Manning, Who Had Leaked Documents to WikiLeaks, Now Released from Prison

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

ME.jailhouse#1.0117.CW Montebello City Council has approved use of a private contractor to run the n

Source: Clarence Williams / Getty


Four months after then-President Barack Obama commuted her remaining prison sentence, former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning was officially released from prison. An Army spokesperson confirmed her release with BBC News, saying Manning had left the disciplinary barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas early Wednesday morning. After serving seven years of what was originally a 35-year sentence, Manning was set free 22 years early. Her lawyer, Nancy Hollander, described her as “anxious,” but added Manning is “ready to finally be able to live as the woman that she is.”

The newly freed Manning, who was given the longest prison sentence for a whistle-blower in U.S. history for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks in 2010, issued a statement timed with the release. Per ABC News:

“I appreciate the wonderful support that I have received from so many people across the world over these past years. As I rebuild my life, I remind myself not to relive the past. The past will always affect me and I will keep that in mind while remembering that how it played out is only my starting point, not my final destination.”

As for what she plans to do now that she is a free woman, Manning and her representative have kept mum. And for good reason, as USA Today recently reported she would remain in the Army and receive benefits following her release — news that unsurprisingly angered her detractors, of which there are many. Like embattled President Donald Trump, who previously parroted Fox News talking points dubbing her an “ungrateful traitor.”

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Clarence Williams and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter, Fox News Channel, and Uproxx

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos