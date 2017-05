Vehicle Loses in Control in NYC’s Times Square Killing One, Injuring Others

MORE: Several pedestrians struck by car that jumped onto sidewalk in Times Square, @CBSNewYork reports https://t.co/M7UbwwdYp7 pic.twitter.com/zt78ewvdzf — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2017

Around noon local time, what Reuters described as a “speeding vehicle” plowed through several pedestrians on the sidewalk at Times Square in New York. Witnesses told the news outlet at least 10 people were injured in the incident, and many others tweeting about the events in real time — including 24 News anchor David Shuster — say at least one person was killed. Photos taken from the scene and posted to social media reveal a body (which was struck in front of the Reuters building) on the sidewalk, covered in white canvassing and encircled by NYPD officers. FDNY later tweeted the number of injured persons was 13.

Witnesses and others nearby the incident and its immediate aftermath first brought attention to it on Twitter.

Just announced building I'm in on Times Square in lockdown because a car mowed down pedestrians. I'm fine, but praying. — Ray Hennessey (@Hennesseyedit) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/g2efKLfoX8 — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Times Square just went nuts. People screaming and running, the place is swarming with emergency vehicles and cops. People injured. WTF pic.twitter.com/oqQFcr75Uh — Josh Silverman (@Bad_Episode) May 18, 2017

Shuster, who apparently witnessed the accident in progress, began providing details.

Vehicle just drove on sidewalk Times Square on 7th between 42nd/43rd, People down. Police on scene. Buildings in lock down, including ours — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017

NYPD: Car "lost control" on 7th in Times Square between 42nd/43rd. People injured. Investigation underway. Driver in custody. . — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017

At least one person killed by vehicle in Tiimes Square. Body covered with blanket, blood. Multiple others injured. Ambulances on scene. — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017



