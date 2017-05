ALAN THICKE’S WIDOW WE WERE GOING TO HAVE A KID

Alan Thicke’s widow says she was far from an opportunist out for Alan’s riches, and says she loved him so deeply … they were about to expand their family when he died.

Tanya Callau said Alan and I were finally ready to take the next step in their 11-year marriage – by getting pregnant in 2017. She says they’d frozen her eggs 3 years ago, and planned to put them to use once Alan’s youngest, 19-year-old Carter, moved out.

Source TMZ

