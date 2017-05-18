Features
Ludacris For The Fourth Year To Host The 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Posted 1 day ago
BET Awards '10 - Show

Ludacris he’s one cool dude he’s been enlisted for the fourth consecutive year to host one of the coolest awards shows, the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, which happen on Sunday, May 21. And guess what? This cool dude is going to a get a cool new lady to hang out with at this year’s awards show: Vanessa Hudgens.

So what do these two think about hosting the big night with each other? E! News caught up with the High School Musical actress and the rapper-turned-actor earlier today and the two dished about what fans should expect from the upcoming show this Sunday.

Source E News

Photos