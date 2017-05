ROBERT MUELLER Ex-FBI Director Returns AS SPECIAL COUNSEL ON RUSSIA PROBE

The Justice Department is bringing back former FBI Directorto lead the ongoing investigation into any potential Russian interference in last year’s election.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — who encouraged the firing of James Comey — just appointed Mueller as special counsel on the investigation. Rosenstein said, “I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility of this matter.

Source TMZ

