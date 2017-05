Miss USA Flip Flops On Her Healthcare Stance Twice In 48 Hours

“I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege.” Listen to your new # MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA.

Newly crowned Miss USA, Kara McCullough, a Black scientist at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission won, but her answers on healthcare and feminism became instantly controversial.

On her press run McCollough seemingly revised her stance on healthcare, depending on who she was talking to.

To liberal outlets, like Good Morning America, Kara sounded much less conservative:

Source BlackAmericaWeb

