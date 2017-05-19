Family Torn Apart After 6-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot In Mississippi

Mississippi police confirmed the shooting death of a six-year-old boy after his body was found in the back of his mother’s stolen car Thursday, reports The Clarion-Ledger.

Ebony Archie collapsed after learning her child had been killed. Unable to stand, a family member carried her down a flight of stairs at the district attorney’s office in downtown Jackson…

The body of her 6-year-old son, Kingston Frazier, was found in the backseat of his mother’s car, abandoned on a dead-end road in Madison County. The car was 15 miles from the Kroger parking lot in Jackson where it was stolen early Thursday morning with Frazier asleep in the backseat.

Authorities arrested three teen suspects — Dwan Wakefield, D’Allen Washington, and Byron McBride — who are charged with capital murder and are being held without bail, reports the New York Times.

