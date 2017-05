ALAN THICKE WIDOW CLAIMS ROBIN AND BROTHER Want Pot Farm On Dad’s Ranch

Robin and his brother,, are going after‘s widow,because she won’t let them start a pot farm on their deceased dad’s property – claims Tanya Callau.

Robin and Brennan filed legal docs in Alan’s probate case, claiming Tanya threatened to go to the tabloids and trash them if they didn’t give her what she wanted from Alan’s estate.

The way Alan left things are a little confusing. There’s a prenup and Alan’s sons claim Tanya wants to challenge it, but her lawyer is calling BS and says she’s fine with the prenup – which gives her a 25% interest in the ranch. Alan also created a trust which allows Tanya to live out her life on the property.

Source TMZ

