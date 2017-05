Steve Harvey’s Ex-Wife Sues Him for $60 Million Dollars

Steve Harvey is being sued by his second ex-wife, E! News has learned, for upwards of $60 million dollars.

Mary alleges that she’s been suicidal and has resorted to self-medicate in an effort to handle the aftermath of their highly publicized (and highly contentious) divorce battle.

She is suing Steve for a lengthy list of things, including child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights,

Source E News

Also On 100.3: