Kelly Rowland’s Belated Mother’s Day Note A Reminder It’s Never Easy Celebrating Without Your Mom

A few weeks after giving birth to her first child, son Titan, Kelly Rowland lost her mother, Doris Rowland Garrison, at the age of 66. At the time, she issued a statement through her publicist, speaking on the impact her mom’s love had on the mother she was becoming.

She hasn’t spoken that much since then about her mother, as it’s understandably tough for the 36-year-old. But on Monday, a day after Mother’s Day, Rowland celebrated both her late mother and grandmother with a heartfelt message and memory. She shared it on Instagram:

Source MadameNoire – See post here

