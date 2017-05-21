Rep. Al Green Receives Racist Threats After Trump Impeachment Remarks

Photo by

National
Home > National

Rep. Al Green Receives Racist Threats After Trump Impeachment Remarks

Rep. Green was the first congressional member to call for Donald Trump’s impeachment on the House floor.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Houston Congressman Al Green felt the brunt of racist backlash after making remarks suggesting that President Donald Trump should be impeached, reports the Houston Chronicle.

From the Houston Chronicle:

During a town hall meeting on Saturday, Congressman Al Green played recordings of threatening voicemail messages left for him after he demanded the impeachment of President Donald Trump on the House floor earlier this week. “You’ll be hanging from a tree,” one caller said.

The calls use graphic racial slurs, some calling Green the n-word. “You ain’t going to impeach anybody. Try it and we will lynch all of you,” said a caller.

Rep. Green was the first congressional member to call for Donald Trump’s impeachment on the House floor, reports the source. According to the outlet, he says the threats do not intimidate him and he will continue to fight to have Trump impeached.

SOURCE: Houston Chronicle

SEE ALSO:

NAACP Removes President, Vows To Fight Harder Against Trump

Maxine Waters Predicts Trump Will Lose GOP Support Amid Mounting Scandal

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos