The Good, Bad and Ugly Celebrity Fashion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The 2017 Billboard Awards took place in Vegas this year and many celebrities attended. But there were some obviously absent big name celebs like Beyonce, who is probably preparing to deliver twins and Rihanna, we have no idea where she was. But thank God Drake was there because he stole the night with a record breaking 13 wins for the night and an amazing performance from the famous Bellagio hotel fountains. Drake took that coveted record from Adele who won 12 awards in one year.

But as always the celebrities that were there wore some amazing and amazingly ugly fashions that probably cost more money than we have in our bank accounts. Check out the good, bad and ugly celebrity fashions at the 2017 Billboard Awards