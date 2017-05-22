This weekend The Carter’s celebrated the upcoming arrival of their twins and threw a Carter Push Party AKA a baby shower. There was an African theme and everyone dressed in tribal clothing including Beyonce. She also let the twins all hang out wearing a bra top and her belly was decorated with henna tattoos.
Invited guest included Solange, Kelley Roland, Serena Williams, Lala Anthony, her mother Tina Lawson and many more! No sign of Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles. By the looks of Beyonce’s belly the Carter twins will be here soon! Check out pictures from the Carter Push Party!
Beyonce's Baby Shower AKA Carter Push Party
19 photos Launch gallery
Beyonce's Baby Shower AKA Carter Push Party
1. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 2 of 19
3. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 5 of 19
6. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 6 of 19
7. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 7 of 19
8. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 16 of 19
17. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 17 of 19
18. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. Carter Push PartySource:Instagram 19 of 19
comments – Add Yours