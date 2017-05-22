Adrien Broner Thrown in Jail!

The legal troubles continue for Cincinnati boxer Adrien Broner, this time it’s resulting in three days in jail. Broner pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for an incident at a Kenton County bar in 2014. But since Broner failed to show up for prior court dates related to this case he was sentenced to three days in jail and was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody today.
Most recently Borner was pulled over for an open warrant in Kentucky while driving a rented SUV that had eight bullet holes in the side. Broner told police that he had been shot at after leaving a Cincinnati bar.
Broner will do his three days in the Kenton County Detention Center.
1. Darren Sharper is currently on trial for rape in several states.
2. Justin Bieber has had some trouble with the law in the past for marijuana possession, drag racing and a number of other crimes.
3. Foxy Brown’s numerous probation violations landed her in the slammer for a year (76 days in solitary confinement).(AP)
4. A drunk Shia Labeouf was arrested for trespassing at a Walgreens. The store was closing and he refused to leave. (AP)
5. 50 Cent was arrested on drug charges and spent 6 months in an incarceration boot camp and earned his GED while there. AP
6. Lil’ Wayne served a year at Rikers for illegal gun possession & performed suicide watch with at-risk inmates. (AP)
7. Ozzy Osbourne was arrested for peeing on the Alamo in San Antonio. He bragged about it & got a 20 yr. ban from the city. AP
8. T.I. spent 11 months (the last time) in jail for probation violation. He is on the straight and narrow again. (AP)
9. Martha Stewart was found guilty of insider trading and spent 5 months in federal prison & 2 years of supervised release. AP
10. Gucci Mane has been in jail several times; drug possession, assault and probation violations. (AP)
11. Nicole Richie only spent 82 minutes of her four-day sentence in jail for a DUI due to overcrowding in the system. (AP)
12. Boy George got 15 months for chaining a male escort to a wall (without his consent) in his flat during a photo session.
13. Lil’ Kim was at the very peak of her career when she was charged with conspiracy and perjury charges. She got 1 year & 1 day.
14. Michelle Rodriguez has been in & out of jail four times: DUI, hit & run, probation violations, driving without a license.
15. Kiefer Sutherland was charged with misdemeanor drunk driving in Los Angeles and spent 48 days in jail. (AP)
16. Robert Downey Jr. spent 4 months in a LA jail and a year in prison for drugs and probation violations. He is doing well now.
17. A hairdresser cashed an unauthorized check and Mystikal gave her a choice; jail or sex (not legal) and he got six years. (AP)
18. Christian Slater was sentenced to three months in jail for assaulting his girlfriend & the man who tried to help her.
19. Actor & comedian Tim Allen spent over two years in prison for cocaine possession (before he found fame). (AP)
20. A drunk Edward Furlong was arrested for “freeing” a tank of lobsters in a Kentucky grocery store. (AP)
21. Michael Vick spent 21 months in jail for financing a dog fighting business. He is out and doing well. Go Mike! (AP)
