Adrien Broner Thrown in Jail!

Photo by

Cincy
Home > Cincy

Adrien Broner Thrown in Jail!

The Cincinnati Boxer Is in Legal Trouble Once Again

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

The legal troubles continue for Cincinnati boxer Adrien Broner, this time it’s resulting in three days in jail.  Broner pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for an incident at a Kenton County bar in 2014.  But since Broner failed to show up for prior court dates related to this case he was sentenced to three days in jail and was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody today.

Most recently Borner was pulled over for an open warrant in Kentucky while driving a rented SUV that had eight bullet holes in the side.  Broner told police that he had been shot at after leaving a Cincinnati bar.

Broner will do his three days in the Kenton County Detention Center.

RELATED STORIES:

Body Cam Of Adrien Broner Arrest Surfaces! (Video)

Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet

Celebrity Jailbirds

21 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Jailbirds

Continue reading Celebrity Jailbirds

Celebrity Jailbirds

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos