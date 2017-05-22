Michael Flynn Pleads the Fifth, Refuses to Comply with a Subpoena

Of all the Trump associates in trouble with the law, nobody is in deeper than Michael Flynn. Flynn quit as National Security Adviser just 24 days into the job amid growing questions about his ties to Russia and rising accusations that he was hired despite repeated warnings from government officials such as Sally Yates, who advised that he was potentially compromised by the Russians. And now that story has taken yet another twist, as Flynn has more or less admitted that there is, indeed, something to the allegations after all.
According to the Associated Press, Flynn, who has declined to comply with a subpoena from the Senate for documents and data related to his lobbying activities and Russia connections, will be invoking his right against self-incrimination as a reason for not complying with the subpoena. Flynn appears to be hoping that he can gain immunity from the Senate, something he’s requested before, in exchange for what he knows.
READ MORE: Uproxx.com
Article Courtesy of Uproxx
Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images
