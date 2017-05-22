James Debarge Crashes Head On – Leaves The Scene

James Debarge slammed his car into an oncoming vehicle and managed to make matters worse when he bolted from the scene.

The incident went down April 24 on an L.A. street and the victim’s dash cam was rolling – capturing James DeBarge driving a Mercedes station wagon, trying to cut across traffic when he collided with her Chevy Volt.

The woman hired attorney Michael Parker, who says she’s hit a dead end trying to get James to pay for the $6k in damages. No one’s been able to locate him.

Source TMZ