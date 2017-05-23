At Least 19 Killed in Bombing at Ariana Grande Concert

At least 19 people were killed and about 50 others were injured in a suspected suicide bombing Monday night after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England, authorities said.
Greater Manchester Police said the incident was being treated as terrorism. A senior White House official told NBC News that President Donald Trump, who is on a visit to Jerusalem, had been briefed on the incident.
Multiple U.S. officials briefed on the investigation told NBC News that preliminary reports indicate that a single explosion took place outside the arena on the southwest side, opposite the Manchester Victoria transit station, which is part of the greater arena complex.
The explosion occurred as the concert ended at about 10:35 p.m. local (5:35 p.m. ET), catching people as they exited.
Law enforcement sources in both Britain and the United States had previously told NBC News that at least 20 people were killed and that possibly “hundreds” of others were injured but that the information was preliminary and subject to change.
U.S. officials said initial reports from the scene indicated that a number of the casualties might have been caused by a stampede of concert-goers.
New York City counterterrorism police said they were monitoring developments.
