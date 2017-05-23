Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Report: Netflix Pick Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s Twitter Movie

We may soon be able to witness the magic that will be a Rihanna and Lupita movie!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

Opening Ceremony & 'La Tete Haute' Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Gisela Schober / Getty


There’s word that Netflix is ready to make the Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o movie that Twitter dreamed up!

What started as a meme is one step closer to becoming a realiy. While Rihanna was slaying the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Netflix was there negotiating to pick up her buddy heist movie with Lupita.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix won the bid over several other interested parties. The streaming service has not commented on the reports just yet.

However, Ava DuVernay has already agreed to direct. Rihanna and Lupita are also ready for their closeups!




Supposedly, Issa is already working on the script for the movie, but she won’t leave out the people who originated the idea. Entertainment Weekly reports that her reps have said that the users who thought up the concept will be “credited and included in some form.”

We’re ready for this to happen! All we need to know now is when it will be on Netflix. We’ll be getting the popcorn ready.

RELATED STORIES:

She Has Arrived! RIhanna Shuts Down Cannes In Dior Gown

Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna & Lupita Nyong’o Fan Film

Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect In ‘Insecure’ Season Two

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Report: Netflix Pick Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s Twitter Movie

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos