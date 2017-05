Kerry Washington Is Both Sad And Excited To See Scandal End

But how does star Kerry Washington feel knowing that the end of the series that made her a household name is coming to an end? She’s both sad and excited to see how things will wrap.

“Sometimes as an actor you don’t know when you’re going to be out of a job and so it’s nice actually to go into the last season knowing that it’s our last season,” the 40-year-old Emmy nominee told Good Morning America last week. “We’re already talking about how it’s going to be like no-holds-barred, better than ever, no holding punches, putting it all out on the table.”

“I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined that we are ending the season with Olivia Pope who she is,” she added. “It’s beyond what I could have imagined.”

Source MadameNoire

