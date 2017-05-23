Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’ Has Arrived Ahead Of June Premiere

Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’ Has Arrived Ahead Of June Premiere

The Bordelon family is back and more intense than ever.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 1 day ago
The wait is almost over Queen Sugar fans. In a little less than a month, the Bordelon family of the hit OWN network drama series returns—and by the looks of the just-released full trailer, season two is about to be must-see TV!

Premiering last fall, it didn’t take long for Queen Sugar to rack up millions of fans.

Shadow and Act reports that this season DuVernay will be joined by an all-new set of female directors to tell the second chapter of the Louisiana family’s story. Some of the directors include Kat Chandler, DeMane Davis, Cheryl Dune, Aurora Guerrero and Amanda Marsalis.

This season things get quite tense between siblings Nova, Ralph Angel and Charley, as they fight for control of the family business while also dealing with their own dramatic issues in their personal lives. The 16-episode second season caps off with a two-night event, premiering on June 20 and June 21, at 10 p.m.

You can check out the FULL Season 2 trailer BELOW:


 

