Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

TRIED IT: I’ve Gone Almost A Quarter Of A Year Only Wearing Sneakers

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

To know the feeling, is to love it: sliding your feet into a high heel shoe and watching the magic of your legs elongating, posture straightening and your overall look being elevated to new heights, literally. There is nothing like a beautiful, high heel shoe.

Sophia Webster AW17 Presentation

Source: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty


Flats are fantastic as well: mixing elements of style and comfort are a necessity, especially when you are a city woman, dashing around. But what happens when you lose the option to choose?

For the past eight weeks I have been banished to flats due to a gnarly ankle sprain.

I’m not a “heels everday,” girl. I like flats on the weekends, however, I am a “gimmie at least 3 inches to set off the LEWK,” type of woman.

I’m fluid in my style, knowing what looks good on me, how to incorporate various trends into my classic staples. Nevertheless, the importance of accessories was something I seriously undermined in my journey to recovery. I didn’t also realize, how much of my personal style, was surrounded by my shoes.

Outfits begin with shoes. I’m convinced. With the plethora of cute peach dresses and blush ensembles I have waiting in the wings of my closet, I’m slightly despondent because I dreamed of metallic sandals and rose gold delights, not ballet flatssatin slides and sneakers.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-DEPARTURE

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


Don’t get me wrong. Sneakers and dresses are very much on trend. Ask the Obama girls. However, when sneakers are the only thing you can wear, dressing truly becomes an art of creativity. People who wear flats 24/7 might be even more stylish than those with heels, simply because of the creativity it takes to get dressed.

Build Presents Janelle Monae

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty


I often feel this way when I see Janelle Monae. How many different ways can you recreate a black and white look? Apparently, it’s endless.

Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty


I’ll admit, being in flats have caused my dressing to be slightly more lazy. I simply didn’t desire to wear my “nice,” clothes as frequently and was more reluctant to go out because I would feel underdressed (attended a gala in combat boots). It made me think of people who have had foot surgeries, ankle problems, and can’t wear anything but a sneaker, let alone a cute flat, because they need foot and ankle support. However, in the same annoyance, it brought me more liberation.

RELATED: TRIED IT!: I Went 21 Days Without Wearing Deodorant

No more carrying my “commuter” shoes and my “office shoes.” It’s all in one, baby. No more delicately dancing over subway grates and cobblestone streets, I can walk confidently without fear of rolling my ankle or falling on my ass. Also, my feet are thankful (heels can destroy them, same with flat flats).

Charlotte Olympia Fall 16 LFW Catwalk Show

Source: Miles Willis / Getty


I’m scheduled to be back in my heels in the next three to four weeks, making it almost 3 months (a quarter of a YEAR) that I have worn sneakers every.single.day. I recently was allowed to wear a flat sandal (and it wasn’t comfortable, so it was back to my Nike Pegasus 34‘s). While I can’t wait to rock my heels again, I’ve gained an appreciation and an affinity to the art of dressing with flats and sneakers.

Everyday is an editorial. 📷: @keyairakelly #ModelCitizen #WhatsInYourCloset #MichaelKors #Fashion #Style

A post shared by Danielle 👑 (@theislandiva) on

I’m not trading in my Louboutin’s for Jordan’s anytime soon, but there is definitely room for both.

DON’T MISS:

TRIED IT!: Baby Foot Is Your Pedicure On Steroids

TRIED IT: Flat Tummy Tea Made Me Constipated

TRIED IT! : THINXing Differently About Your Period

#ROMPHIM Is Going Viral, And We're Cracking TF Up

11 photos Launch gallery

#ROMPHIM Is Going Viral, And We're Cracking TF Up

Continue reading #ROMPHIM Is Going Viral, And We’re Cracking TF Up

#ROMPHIM Is Going Viral, And We're Cracking TF Up


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos