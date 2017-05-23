Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

GET THE LOOK: Nene Leakes’ Polished Palazzo Look For Fashion Police

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

TV actress Nene Leakes filled the set of E’s Fashion Police with floral green lingerie set from Zara. The two piece pant set was decorated with big green floral designs, accented with red buttons down the front and red lining along the sleeves and collar.

Our girl #NeneLeakes is serving LOOKS per usual! Be sure to catch her tonight on #FashionPolice at 8/7c only on E! 😍 #BLOOP #RHOA

A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on

Nene wore the pant set with black strapless heels. Want the set for yourself? Check out Zara’s website where you can get the pants for $70.00.

SPLURGE

If you want a similar look and want to pay a fancy price, check out this silk set from Net-A-Porter for $273.00. they come in a brighter green with a bit more flair and intimate detail! You can also leave out the top and pair with a white or red blouse.

SPEND

Here’s a similar look to Nene’s outfit with Nasty Gal for $50.00. This is especially cute if you’re looking to wear black sandals the way Nene did for her ensemble.

SAVE

You’re already saving by getting Zara’s version of printed palazzos, but if you want to save even more, this set from Band of Gypsies comes at a super-saving price of $14.97 from Nordstrom Rack. Can’t beat that type of saving!

You make this look super cute for you at your next soiree. Looking for shoes to go with your palazzo perfection? Light it up with these Versace Lucite Heels or be dazzling with a pair of Hadara Suede Criss Cross heels or be simply amazing with these Luminate open-toe heels from Nordstrom.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Vivian Green’s ‘Be Beautiful Expo’ Style

Draya Michele Illustrates Palazzo Pants Perfection In This Outfit

RHOA’ Cast Is Not Excited About Nene Leakes And Kim Zolciak’s Potential Return

WARDROBE WARS: Nene Leakes vs Cynthia Bailey

10 photos Launch gallery

WARDROBE WARS: Nene Leakes vs Cynthia Bailey

Continue reading WARDROBE WARS: Nene Leakes vs Cynthia Bailey

WARDROBE WARS: Nene Leakes vs Cynthia Bailey


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos